State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.