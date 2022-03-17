Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. 2,708,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

