Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

