Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 336,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
