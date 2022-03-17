Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $823,000.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 604,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

