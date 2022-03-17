STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.15. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STEP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$2.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$146.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

