Steven Sherman Sells 5,965 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $15,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 22,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
