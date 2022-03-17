Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CESDF. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.