Stifel Nicolaus Trims SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Target Price to $16.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNE. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPNE opened at $11.34 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

