Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.49). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile (LON:STOB)
