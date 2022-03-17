Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 645 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.
In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $394.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $66.88.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DermTech (Get Rating)
DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.
