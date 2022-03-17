StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ENZ stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.