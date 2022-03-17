StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
