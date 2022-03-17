StockNews.com Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $650.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,142 shares of company stock worth $2,027,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

