StockNews.com Upgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $293.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.89. Watsco has a twelve month low of $250.03 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Watsco by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

