Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $793.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

