StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,930,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.
StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
