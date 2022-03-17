Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,176,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 130,415 shares of the stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.