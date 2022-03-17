Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 942,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

