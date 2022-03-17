Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $277.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

