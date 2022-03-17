Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $208,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelon by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

