Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

