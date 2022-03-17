Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $272,000 Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth $596,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO opened at $32.57 on Thursday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45.

