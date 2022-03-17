Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $339,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML opened at $650.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $539.02 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

