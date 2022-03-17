Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $289,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of McKesson by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 146,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.67. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $293.40.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

