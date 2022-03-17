Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BOX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

