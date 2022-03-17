Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

