Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

