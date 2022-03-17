Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 22,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $120,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $446,406. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.