Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $175.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.97. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

