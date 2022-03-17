Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $22.79

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.85. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $83,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,475 shares of company stock worth $2,023,172.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.