Sunworks, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunworks in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

