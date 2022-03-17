Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

