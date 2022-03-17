Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,717. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Surgalign by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

