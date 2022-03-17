Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,717. The company has a market cap of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Get Surgalign alerts:

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 434,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Surgalign by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.