Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.15

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.15.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

