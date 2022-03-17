Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.15

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.15.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.