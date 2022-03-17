Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
