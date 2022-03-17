Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,558 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a market cap of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.94.
Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
