SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

NYSE:SNX opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

