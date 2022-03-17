Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 195,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

