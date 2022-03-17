Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 16,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,567 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 427,068 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

