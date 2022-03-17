Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.62

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.62 and last traded at $137.97, with a volume of 40307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

