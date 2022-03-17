Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.09.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVE. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.