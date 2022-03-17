TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

TCRR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 636,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

