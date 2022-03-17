Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Given New CHF 480 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $392.00 and a 1 year high of $645.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.40.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

