Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.