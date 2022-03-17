Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $121.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $199.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

