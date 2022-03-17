Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

