Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.