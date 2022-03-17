Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $137.20

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 201251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.84).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.