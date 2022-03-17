Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $137.20

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 201251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.84).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

