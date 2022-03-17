Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,470. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

